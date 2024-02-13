Advertisement

Kolkata: In midst of the lookout for TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in the alleged ration delivery scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is digging deeper to unfold the alleged drug case linked to the TMC leader, sources told Republic.

In 2022, a drug consignment, registered under the name of Sariful Enterprises, travelling from Jebel Ali of Dubai to Kolkata was intercepted. The DRI seized 72 packets containing a total of 40kg of Heroin. It was discovered that Sariful Enterprises had received a sum of Rs 2 lakhs from Rintu Enterprise.

Advertisement

The probe agency investigation into the case further revealed that money forwarded by Rintu Enterprise to Sariful Enterprise came from Sabina Enterprises, linked to ration scam accused Shahjahan.

Ration Scam: ED Raids 6 Locations In Bengal

In the latest development, the probe agency raided six locations across Bengal in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe in the ration distribution scam. The six locations are IB block, Baguihati, New Alipore, Metropolitan, Sec 5 in Salt Lake and Burrabazar.

Advertisement

According to sources, the ED is raiding the premises of businessmen Bakibur Rahman and Hanis Tosiwal in Baiguihati; and Biswajit Das in Salt Lake.

Das, who does import and export business, is considered close aide of Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya, who was arrested last month in connection to the ration scam.

Advertisement

The ED officials are probing whether black money cropped out from the scam was laundered through his business.

The development follows the attack on ED officials by a mob in Sandeshkhali while conducting raids in connection with the ration distribution scam.

Advertisement

The team, comprising probe agency officials and paramilitary forces, were attacked on January 5 as it neared TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's residence.



