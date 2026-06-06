TMC Minority Cell Secretary Ajmal Siddiqui Resigns, Cites Party's 'Disrepute' and Abhishek Banerjee's 'Dictatorial Attitude'

Kolkata: In a major setback for the Trinamool Congress's minority outreach, Ajmal Siddiqui, the party's former State Minority Cell Secretary, announced his resignation from the post.

Siddiqui, who returned from the Hajj pilgrimage just two days ago, said the decision was taken after deep reflection on the party's functioning and internal culture.

“I returned from the Hajj pilgrimage just two days ago. Upon my return, I decided that this party brings nothing but disrepute,” Siddiqui stated.

“The majority of its members are involved in unsavoury activities -- scandals keep surfacing, and more will likely emerge. Staying in this party felt very uncomfortable for us, and it wasn't doing any real work for the people,” he said.

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He described the TMC as “a party in name only,” claiming that meaningful work is impossible within it.

“You cannot accomplish anything meaningful within it. Only those who have risen through sycophancy thrive there,” he added.

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Siddiqui directly blamed Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party's de facto number two, for the current crisis.

“The party is collapsing today solely because of one man: Abhishek Banerjee. His dictatorial attitude and the oppression we faced -- false cases filed against us 12 or 13 years ago, demands for money — were unbearable,” he alleged.

When asked if he was considering joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Siddiqui replied that no decision had been made on his future political affiliation.

“We haven't thought about that yet. Our only desire is to see development in Bengal -- industries established and jobs provided to the poor,” he emphasised.

The resignation comes amid growing murmurs of discontent within sections of the TMC, particularly among its minority faces. Siddiqui’s exit is being seen as a significant blow to the party’s efforts to maintain its traditional support base ahead of future electoral battles in West Bengal.