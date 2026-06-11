TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha Hints Split With Mamata Banerjee, Calls PM Modi 'Friend and Guide of the Nation'

New Delhi: Amid growing turbulence within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), party MP and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha's public praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked fresh political speculation, with questions being raised about his future in Mamata Banerjee's party.

Sinha's remarks come at a time when the TMC is grappling with reports of internal dissent, resignations and claims of a growing rebel camp within the party.

In a post on X, he extended his wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 12 years in office and referred to him as a "friend and guide" of the nation.

"In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation, hon'ble PM narendramodi, best wishes on completing 12 years in office, perhaps the longest tenure ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead. Jai Hind!" Sinha wrote.

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The message stood out because Sinha has, in recent years, been associated with the opposition camp and has often been critical of the BJP after parting ways with the party.

While there is no indication from Sinha that he intends to leave the TMC, the timing of the post has generated considerable political buzz.

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His remarks come amid reports of unrest within the Trinamool Congress, with several leaders either resigning or being linked to an emerging rebel faction. Political observers see the post as significant given the ongoing churn within the party.

However, neither Sinha nor the TMC leadership has made any statement suggesting a change in political allegiance.

TMC Faces Growing Rebellion Claims

The development comes against the backdrop of reports claiming a major split may be brewing within the Trinamool Congress.

According to claims made by leaders associated with the rebel camp, as many as 20 Lok Sabha MPs are seeking separate seating arrangements in Parliament and are willing to work alongside the Centre and the West Bengal government for the state's development.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar reportedly stated that a group of MPs has formally approached the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking separate seating arrangements.

If such a move gains momentum, it could significantly impact the party's strength in Parliament.

The political uncertainty has been amplified by a series of high-profile resignations from the party in recent days.

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik recently resigned, becoming the third senior parliamentarian to exit the party within a week.

Earlier, veteran leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned from both his Rajya Sabha seat and primary membership of the party, citing concerns over corruption allegations and public dissatisfaction.

Sushmita Dev also stepped down from the Rajya Sabha, triggering speculation about her political future after reports of meetings with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma surfaced.

Sinha's message has inevitably led to speculation over whether the former BJP leader could be considering a political realignment.

The actor-turned-politician spent decades in the BJP before joining the opposition camp and eventually becoming a TMC MP. His warm message for PM Modi has therefore drawn attention in political circles.

However, there is currently no official confirmation that Sinha plans to leave the Trinamool Congress or rejoin the BJP. The veteran politician has not made any public statement indicating such a move.

All Eyes On TMC's Next Move

Amid the turmoil, there are also unverified reports that the Congress leadership has reached out to Mamata Banerjee with a proposal aimed at strengthening opposition unity.

According to political sources, discussions have allegedly centred around closer cooperation between the Congress and TMC. However, neither side has officially confirmed these reports.

For now, Shatrughan Sinha's social media post remains exactly that, a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister. Yet, given the backdrop of resignations, rebellion claims and speculation of defections, the post has become the latest talking point in West Bengal's rapidly evolving political landscape.