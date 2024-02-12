Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 11:25 IST

National Anthem Not Played, TN Guv Walks Out From Assembly, Refrains Reading Speech By DMK

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi again kicked off storm during the budget session by concluding his customary address to the House within a few minutes.

Ronit Singh
TN Guv RN Ravi Refrains From Reading Customary Address Prepared by DMK Govt on 'Factual' Grounds
TN Guv RN Ravi Refrains From Reading Customary Address Prepared by DMK Govt on 'Factual' Grounds | Image:File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi again on Monday kicked off storm during the state assembly budget session by concluding his customary address to the House within a few minutes, asserting he disagreed with the government over the content of the address and flayed the DMK regime for 'not respecting' the national anthem.

Disagreeing to the customary address prepared by the DMK government, Ravi said that he was concluding his speech in the mid-way on ‘factual and moral’ grounds. He added that he don't agree with the content written in the prepared speech. 

"If I lend my voice, it would amount to Constitutional travesty," he said on skipping the address.

In his inaugural address for the year to the House, Ravi said his repeated requests and advice (to the state government) to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and the end of the address has been ignored. 

The House was convened on February 12 by the government for the customary Governor's Address to the Assembly.

The Governor said the address has numerous messages with which 'I convincingly disagree, on factual and moral grounds.' Hence, Ravi said 'lending his voice' to such aspects that he disagreed with the government, would constitute 'Constitutional travesty.' 

"Hence with respect to the House, I conclude my address. Wish this House a productive and healthy discussion for the people's good." Ravi, after offering his greetings in Tamil to Speaker M Appavu, Chief Minister M K Stalin and Legislators ended his speech within a few minutes after conveying his disagreement with the government.

Recently, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan too ended his customary address in a couple of minutes and read out only the last paragraph. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 10:57 IST

