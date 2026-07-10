‘To Silence Me, You'll Have To Kill Me': Mamata Banerjee's Fiery Video Targets BJP, Rebels Amid TMC Crisis

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has issued one of her strongest political messages in recent months, declaring that "to silence me, you will have to kill me", as she launched a blistering attack on the BJP, political turncoats, investigative agencies and sections of the media amid the TMC’s ongoing internal crisis.

In a 26-minute video message shared by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, Mamata rejected speculation over the party's future, defended the Trinamool's leadership and accused the BJP of using fear, arrests and political intimidation to weaken her party.

"To silence me, you will have to kill me. Yes, you didn't spare any effort on that," Mamata declared in what has emerged as the defining line of her address.

'I Don't Wish To Deal With Partisan Media'

Beginning her speech with a swipe at sections of the media, Mamata alleged biased reporting against her party.

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"As long as the media remains partisan, I am sorry, but I do not wish to have any dealings with them. I wish them well," she said.

She also dismissed speculation over an immediate organisational election within the Trinamool Congress.

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"Our next election is scheduled for October 2027, not now. This was decided during the 2022 plenary session and is enshrined in our party's amended Constitution," she said.

'I Will Go To The People Wearing The Party Symbol'

Projecting confidence despite the rebellion within the party, Mamata said she would directly reach out to people if circumstances demanded.

"If the need arises now, I will go among the people with the symbol hanging around my neck. Will you be able to silence me? It won't be that easy," she said.

She asserted that her political journey has always been defined by struggle.

"I am someone who can navigate any crisis with a smile. My initiation into public life began with student politics, and my life has been defined by struggle," she said.

Sharp Attack On BJP Over Hindutva

In one of the most politically charged portions of her speech, Mamata accused the BJP of misusing religion for political gain.

"You have played games in the name of Hindutva and destroyed the very essence of Hinduism," she said.

She maintained that her party harboured no personal animosity but accused the BJP of trying to dismantle the Trinamool Congress through intimidation.

"Instead of focusing on how to destroy or kill off the Trinamool, how to seize Trinamool offices with the help of turncoats, or how to arrest Trinamool workers and unleash terror attacks, if you focus on the people, you will get our full support," Mamata said.

WATCH the video here:

'Whom Haven't You Attacked?'

Mamata accused the BJP of targeting key Trinamool leaders and even her family.

"Whom haven't you assaulted? You attacked Mahua, Abhishek, Kalyan. You attacked my home."

She also alleged that several Trinamool leaders and workers were being subjected to humiliation while in custody.

"Many of my colleagues are languishing in lock-ups, forced to sleep on the bare floor. Some are being paraded with ropes around their waists and shackles on their legs. Some have had their heads shaved, while others have had vile substances thrown at them. It is shameful even to mention it."

Questions BJP's Governance

The Trinamool chief also accused the Centre of neglecting people's welfare while focusing on political vendetta.

"Children do not get eggs in their mid-day meals. Yet you are busy with such grotesque antics. This was never the culture of Bengal."

She further claimed that cooks and helpers working under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme were facing severe hardship.

Referring to high-profile controversies, Mamata questioned the BJP over the Vyapam scam and the Ram Mandir donation box controversy.

"You received no justice regarding Vyapam or the Ram Mandir cases either. Now they are even asking for the donation box. What else is left?"

'A True Human Being Stands Against State Terror'

Making an emotional appeal, Mamata said politics should be rooted in humanity rather than brutality.

"A true human being is one who embraces humanity as the ultimate truth... who cherishes humanity over brutality and stands up against state-sponsored terror."

She urged supporters to prepare for the party's July 21 Martyrs' Day programme, invoking Rabindranath Tagore's famous call to break barriers.

"When the heart is stirred, no obstacle can stand in its way. The July 21 observance will take place true to the spirit of Rabindranath's words: 'Break the dam, break the dam, break the dam, shatter it!'"

Message Seen As Rallying Cry

Mamata’s remarks come at a time when the Trinamool Congress is battling one of its most challenging phases, with internal dissent, public attacks by rebel leaders and an aggressive BJP campaign seeking to capitalise on the turmoil.

Her 26-minute address appeared aimed at reassuring party workers, projecting confidence and sending a clear signal that she has no intention of backing down.