‘Took Mercedes Without Parents’ Knowledge’: Kerala Teen Admits To Driving Before Fatal Kochi Crash

New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy accused of fatally running over a scooterist with a Mercedes-Benz in Kerala's Kochi has admitted to driving cars and motorcycles on earlier occasions, while claiming that his parents were unaware of his driving. The teenager also told investigators that he had taken the luxury car out without informing his parents.

The fresh statement was recorded by the District Crime Branch team investigating the October 25 accident at Cheranalloor, which claimed the life of 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan.

According to sources, the teenager admitted that he had driven both cars and motorcycles before the fatal accident. He also reportedly disclosed that he had ridden motorcycles to his educational institution on previous occasions. However, he maintained that his parents did not know about his driving and that he had taken the Mercedes-Benz without their knowledge.

The police recorded his statement again after approaching the court for permission to question him separately, without his father's presence. The exercise was undertaken as part of the preparation of a social background report on the juvenile, which is to be submitted before the court dealing with cases involving children in conflict with the law.

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What Happened In The Kochi Mercedes Crash?

The accident took place in the early hours of October 25 at Cheranalloor in Kochi. Jayabalakrishnan was returning home on his scooter after closing his shop when the Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the teenager hit his vehicle.

The 55-year-old succumbed to his injuries in the accident.

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The accused teenager is the son of an Additional District and Sessions Judge posted in Thrissur. The Mercedes-Benz involved in the crash is registered in his father's name.

Legal Proceedings In The Case

The 17-year-old was initially granted bail by the police and was subsequently granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board. However, the police and members of Jayabalakrishnan's family challenged the bail before the Additional District and Sessions Court.

The court rejected their plea and criticised the police for failing to follow the prescribed procedures in a case involving a juvenile.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to the teenager's father in connection with the case.