'Considering Situation At Jantar Mantar....Took Responsibility': Dharmendra Pradhan Steps Down as Education Minister Over NEET Row | Full Statement

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday resigned from the Union Council of Ministers amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

Pradhan stated that he was stepping down in the larger interest of students to ensure that the country's youth do not become “trapped in a web of confusion.”

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘X’, Pradhan highlighted his long-standing association with education and reaffirmed his commitment to the aspirations of India's youth.

The text read, “My young friends, for more than four decades, I have remained dedicated to students, teachers and education reforms. I have always believed that a strong, inclusive and visionary education system is the foundation of a strong nation.

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I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions and legitimate expectations of the youth of the country. Turning the dreams of India’s young generation into reality has been a moral commitment of all of us in political and social life. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership.

However, irregularities came to light regarding the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. Taking immediate cognisance of this, the Government of India handed the investigation over to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a date for a re-examination. Additionally, a decision was made to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-Based Test) mode starting next year.

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Throughout this period, our primary priority was to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for over 20 lakh students. This was achieved through a 'whole-of-government' approach, involving the Government of India, state governments, and—crucially—district administrations. With the cooperation of students and parents, the examination was successfully concluded on June 21, 2026.

From day one, I took full responsibility and never turned away from the situation. I was determined not to let the potential of any meritorious student be ruined by the 'exam mafia' or to allow any injustice to befall any student.

The NEET-UG results declared on July 16 were satisfactory, with many meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds achieving success.

However, even during this time, individuals holding responsible positions attempted to create obstacles and mislead students—an act that caused me deep distress.

I have always held unwavering faith in the strength of our democracy and have deeply respected the aspirations, dreams, and expectations of the youth. They are not merely India's future; they are the torchbearers, creators, and architects of a new and developed India. I am pained by the events of the past ten days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me.

India's youth power is the true strength of this nation. It is my resolve not to let the country's youth get ensnared in a web of confusion.

Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country—with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers—I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and constant support. I also extend my thanks to all my esteemed colleagues in the Council of Ministers, the officials and staff of the Ministry, and all those individuals with whom I had the privilege of working. Serving the nation is the highest priority of my life; I shall remain forever dedicated to this cause.

With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I will continue to dedicate myself in every possible way to fulfilling the aspirations of Mother India, the people of Odisha, and the youth of the country in the future as well."