Updated February 29th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

Touching Video Shows Bill Gates Learning How To make Desi Tea From Dolly Chaiwalla On Nagpur Streets

Viral: In the video, an expert chaiwalla (tea vendor) from a local tea shop in Nagpur is shown explaining the elaborate procedure of making tea.

Pritam Saha
Bill Gates With Dolly Chaiwala
Bill Gates With Dolly Chaiwala | Image:Instagram
Nagpur: During his recent trip to India, philanthropist and tech billionaire Bill Gates created a stir on social media by posting a viral video that demonstrated the traditional way of preparing chai, a famous Indian beverage. The video, which brilliantly portrayed Indian culture, gained widespread attention from internet users after becoming viral.

"In India you can find innovation everywhere you turn—even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea," wrote Gates as he shared the video on social media. Bill Gates is shown sipping his tea and posing with the tea vendor at the end of the video, saying, “Looking forward to many chai pe charcha.”

In the video, an expert chaiwalla (tea vendor) from a local tea shop in Nagpur is shown explaining the elaborate procedure of making tea. The video demonstrated the exact procedures needed to make the well-liked drink, from heating up the water to adding the fragrant spices, brewing the tea leaves, and simmering the milk. Dolly Chaiwalla, the vendor, is well-known on the internet.

Over 7 lakh people have viewed the video on Instagram. Online users didn't take long to praise Gates for his kindness. 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

