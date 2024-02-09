English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

Traffic Advisory on Haldwani Violence: Routes to Avoid in Uttar Pradesh And Uttarakhand

As two people were killed and over 250 were injured, the situation in Uttarakhand's Haldwani still remains tense.

Haldwani violence
Haldwani violence | Image:ANI
Haldwani Violence Traffic Update: As two people were killed and over 250 were injured, the situation in Uttarakhand's Haldwani still remains tense. As a result, the traffic advisory has been issued for heavy vehicles travelling via Haldwani as curfew has been imposed. Due to the traffic advisory being issued for heavy vehicles, the movement of normal traffic in the adjacent areas might also be affected.

Here is the traffic advisory issued for heavy vehicles:

  • Heavy vehicles coming from Moradabad and travelling towards Nainital, Pilibhit and Lucknow will have to bypass Parsakheda
  • Vehicles coming from Lucknow and travelling to Pilibhit, Nainital and Rampur will have to pass through  Rajou Parsapur
  • Heavy vehicles travelling from Rampur, Nainital, Pilibhit and Bareilly will travel through Rajou Parsapur, Faridpur, Bukhara Mode, and Ramganga.

 


 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

