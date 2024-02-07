Traffic Advisory Released Ahead of PM Modi's Arrival To Inaugurate New Boeing Campus in Bengaluru | Image: X

In view of VVIP movement in the limits Devanahalli Traffic Police Station, on 19-01-2024, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed in the following roads from morning 8 AM to evening 6 PM.

TRAFFIC MOVEMENT IS TEMPRORILY RESTRICTED IN THE FOLLOWING ROADS

Gollahalli gate To Hunachuru (KIADB Industies Area)

Airlines Dhaba (NH-648) To Budigere

Hennuru-Bagaluru Main Road To Airport Road

Chikkajala kote main road to Airport

Bagaluru To Airport

SUGGESTED ROUTES

1. Vehicles moving from Whitefield K.R.Puram via Bagaluru Industrial Area Towards Airport

Gollahalli Gate — right turn- Bettakote —Airlines Daba — left turn-Devanahalli town- left turn- B.B.Road- Airport Toll- Airport entry-Airport

2. Vehicles moving from Airlines Dhaba To Airport via KIADB Industrial Area

Airlines Daba - left turn — Devanahalli town-left turn- B.B.Road- Airport Toll- Airport entry- Airport

3. Vehicles moving from Hennuru-Bagaluru Main Road Towards KIAL Airport via

Mylanahalli

Bagaluru Gundappa Circle- left turn- Reva college junction -Bagaluru cross — right turn-B B Road-Chikkajala- Sadahalli toll- KIAL airport fly over entry- Airport

4. Vehicles moving from Chikkajala kote main road Towards KIAL Airport via

Galamma circle

Chikkajala village-B B road- Sadahalli gate- Sadahalli toll-Airport Fly over entry- KIAL airport

5. Vehicles moving from Bagaluru Village Towards KIAL Airport via Galamma circle

Bagaluru Colony Left Turn — Razak palya- MVIT College — Chikkajala Right Turn- Bengaluru-Bellary road- Sadahalli toll- KAIL airport fly over entry- Airport.

Note: - All commuters to the KIA Airport, are requested to compulsorily use the Bengaluru- Bellary Road to reach the Airport

PM Modi to inaugurate Boeing's largest facility outside the US in Bengaluru on January 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) campus at Aerospace Park in Devanahalli, near Kempegowda International Airport.

The 43-acre complex was constructed with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore, making it Boeing's largest outside of the US.

"Boeing’s new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private, and government ecosystem in India and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry," said a Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Boeing Sukanya programme, which aims to support the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector.

The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector. For young girls, the program will create STEM Labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. The programme will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots.







