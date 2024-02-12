Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:59 IST
Chennai: Traffic Advisory Issued Amid Metro Construction
Amid the metro stations constructions, Chennai traffic police will put in place traffic diversions on a trial method for a week from February 11 onwards.
Chennai: Amid the metro stations construction at Anna Flyover, Sterling Road and Nungambakkam, the Chennai traffic police will put in place traffic diversions on a trial method for a week from February 11 onwards, said Chennai traffic police on X.
*Vehicles heading from Chetpet towards Gemini Flyover will be redirected towards College Road, Haddows Road, Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Gemini Flyover. This diversion will function as a one-way.
*Vehicles heading from Gemini Flyover will go on via Uthamar Gandhi Road via Kodambakkam High Road (Dr. MGR Road) towards Valluvar Kottam to reach their destination in one way diversion.
*Vehicles coming towards Aminjikarai will be rerouted at Tank Bund Road (left turn) to proceed via Nelson Manickam Road to reach Aminjikarai and other destinations as usual.
*All vehicles from Valluvar Kottam, bound for Gemini Flyover will be rerouted at Valluvar Kottam junction heading to the Valluvar Kottam High Road via Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Anna flyover (Gemini Bridge) or right turn towards Thirumalai Pillai road, GN Chetty road towards Anna flyover (Gemini Bridge) to reach their destination.
