Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:59 IST

Chennai: Traffic Advisory Issued Amid Metro Construction

Amid the metro stations constructions, Chennai traffic police will put in place traffic diversions on a trial method for a week from February 11 onwards.

Digital Desk
Chennai Metro to relocate entry exit points of stations to ease traffic congestion
Chennai: Traffic Detours Begins For Metro Construction at Anna Flyover, Sterling Road & Nungambakkam | Image:CMRL,
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: Amid the metro stations construction at Anna Flyover, Sterling Road and  Nungambakkam, the Chennai traffic police will put in place traffic  diversions on a trial method for a week from February 11 onwards, said Chennai traffic police on X. 

*Vehicles heading from Chetpet towards Gemini Flyover will be redirected towards College Road, Haddows Road, Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Gemini Flyover. This diversion will function as a one-way. 

Advertisement

*Vehicles heading from Gemini Flyover will go on via Uthamar Gandhi Road via Kodambakkam High Road (Dr. MGR Road) towards Valluvar Kottam to reach their destination in one way diversion. 

Advertisement

*Vehicles coming towards Aminjikarai will be rerouted at Tank Bund Road (left turn) to proceed via Nelson Manickam Road to reach Aminjikarai and other destinations as usual. 

*All vehicles from Valluvar Kottam, bound for Gemini Flyover will be rerouted at Valluvar Kottam junction heading to the Valluvar Kottam High Road via Uthamar Gandhi Salai to reach Anna flyover (Gemini Bridge) or right turn towards Thirumalai Pillai road, GN Chetty road towards Anna flyover (Gemini Bridge) to reach their destination. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

5 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

5 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

16 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

16 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Questions Nitish's 'Loyalty' | 10 Points

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Anweshippin Kandethum Sees A Jump In Opening Weekend At Box Office

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Polls Live: PTI to PML-N, Parties Struggle to Form Govt

    World12 minutes ago

  4. Nag Ashwin's Reaction To Vishwak Sen Starrer Gaami Is Going Viral

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Apple acquires most AI startups in 2024

    Tech 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement