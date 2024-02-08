Tragedy strikes in Rajaji Tiger Reserve as trial EV meets with fatal accident | Image: PTI

In a tragic incident in Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a trial electric vehicle (EV) accident claimed the lives of four individuals, including two forest rangers, with a woman warden missing.

Pravaig Dynamics, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup responsible for the trial, issued a press statement expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate event.

Meanwhile, the driver, Ashbin Biju, a BE Mechanical Engineer, alleges that he was compelled by forest officials to overload and speed up the all-terrain electric SUV during the demonstration.

Four people, including two forest rangers, died after their trial EV met with an accident in Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve on Monday evening. The accident was recorded in the… pic.twitter.com/7xObtnfVFZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 10, 2024

The trial EV accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve has left people in mourning and raised questions about the safety protocols in place during such demonstrations.

Inputs PTI