Tragedy strikes in 'Rajaji Tiger Reserve' as EV meets fatal accident | WATCH
A trial electric vehicle (EV) accident claimed the lives of four individuals, including two forest rangers, with a woman warden missing, watch entire video
In a tragic incident in Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a trial electric vehicle (EV) accident claimed the lives of four individuals, including two forest rangers, with a woman warden missing.
Pravaig Dynamics, the Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup responsible for the trial, issued a press statement expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate event.
Meanwhile, the driver, Ashbin Biju, a BE Mechanical Engineer, alleges that he was compelled by forest officials to overload and speed up the all-terrain electric SUV during the demonstration.
The trial EV accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve has left people in mourning and raised questions about the safety protocols in place during such demonstrations.
