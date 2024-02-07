Advertisement

Kalyan: A horrifying accident took place in the early hours of Wednesday near Dhawalpuri Fataya on the Ahmednagar-Kalyan highway involving a sugarcane transporter tractor, a Thane-Mehkar state transport bus, and a car. The accident took place near Dhawalipuri Phata on Ahmednagar-Kalyan road in Parner tehsil at around 2:30 AM, resulting in the death of six individuals.

A tractor carrying sugarcane had toppled and another tractor was brought to offload the sugarcane from it. The driver of a car also halted and was helping the people in the off-loading work, an official from Parner police station said.

"As the tractor took a turn on the road, a state transport bus approaching there collided with the tractor and the car. Six people, including some labourers, died on the spot," the official said.

While five bodies were pronounced dead at Parner Rural Hospital, one person succumbed to injuries during treatment in Ahmednagar. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and sequence of events leading to this unfortunate incident.

