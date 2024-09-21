Published 18:33 IST, September 21st 2024
Tragic Collision: Woman, Her Grandson Killed By Speeding Car In Tamil Nadu’s Erode
In a tragic road accident, a woman and her grandson were killed when a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle near Tamil Nadu’s Erode, police said.
Woman and her grandson lost lives after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Erode | Image: ANI
