sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Tragic Collision: Woman, Her Grandson Killed By Speeding Car In Tamil Nadu’s Erode

Published 18:33 IST, September 21st 2024

Tragic Collision: Woman, Her Grandson Killed By Speeding Car In Tamil Nadu’s Erode

In a tragic road accident, a woman and her grandson were killed when a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle near Tamil Nadu’s Erode, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Woman and her grandson lost lives after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Erode
Woman and her grandson lost lives after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Erode | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:33 IST, September 21st 2024