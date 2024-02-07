Advertisement

Madurai: There have been frighteningly frequent accidents on Indian roadways that result in the deaths of thousands of people. India has a high rate of fatal traffic accidents, which are frequently caused by careless driving, badly maintained roads, old cars, and breaking traffic laws. Police in India claim that over 110,000 people lose their lives in traffic accidents each year. Motorcycles are, as usual, the primary mode of transportation involved in accidents caused by speeding and other traffic violations. Recently, a video of a bus and motorcycle collision in Madurai went viral. Blaming the rider is typically an easy task. After all, she's the one riding the bike. This time, though, the incident provides a concrete example the bus driver's carelessness.

The Terrifying Video

A bus driver attempted a U-Turn in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, ignoring a traffic signal, which resulted in the sad crushing of a moving bike. The female biker died as a result of the incident. The incident occurred on January 27 and was captured on camera by a traffic cam. The bus was coming from the other direction, while the motorcyclist was going from Chennai to Madurai via the routes Chennai – Villupuram – Trichy – Kanyakumari Rd and NH38. In Madurai, the incident took place close to Othakadai Agricultural College. According to eyewitnesses, the bus driver's reckless action was the direct cause of the collision.

As per right of way rules, turning vehicles must give way to vehicles going straight.

But rules are always broken in India as nobody is aware.

So,we need to take extra care.

Source : https://t.co/3yj6gHFJJq@SafetyOverSpeed @akaasi pic.twitter.com/YjbtITqAya — DriveSmart - Be a Defensive Driver 🛡️ (@skc2000rpm) January 28, 2024

Netizens Reaction

Yesterday, a local news channel posted the horrifying video on YouTube. The aforementioned video became extremely popular today after being re-shared on X, the former Twitter. As individuals began to voice their opinions on who was at fault, it appeared both the bike rider and the bus driver were partially to blame. This generated a flurry of opinions. The bus driver was accused by a user who wrote, "Definitely the bus driver, he was driving in the wrong side & he shud hv checked on the sides before taking the U-Turn." Another commenter stated, "It appears that the bus driver is at fault. However, the motorcyclist appears to have been speeding."

The argument over who was at fault when the bus driver—who neglecting the traffic law of the road—tried to cross, take a U-Turn thinking that an approaching vehicle with the opposite signal would stop, was what made this incident unique. The bus was unexpectedly struck by a fast-moving bike as it was traveling down the road.