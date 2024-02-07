Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 00:18 IST

Tragic Killing of Haryana Student in Georgia: India Condemns 'Brutal' Attack

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed deep anguish over the incident and condemned the attack, stating, "We are deeply anguished."

Isha Bhandari
Tragic Killing of Indian-Origin Student in Georgia: Consulate General Condemns Brutal Attack
Tragic Killing of Indian-Origin Student in Georgia: Consulate General Condemns Brutal Attack | Image:X
Atlanta: In a shocking incident captured on camera, a 25-year-old Indian-origin student, Vivek Saini, pursuing his Masters in the US, was brutally killed by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia. The accused, identified as Julian Faulkner, was seen on video repeatedly hitting Vivek Saini with a hammer.

Vivek, who worked part-time at the store as a clerk, had sheltered Faulkner for nearly two days along with other employees who provided him with food, drinks, and warmth. 

However, on January 16, Saini asked Faulkner to leave, leading to the tragic turn of events.

India in Atlanta Expresses Deep Anguish 

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed deep anguish over the incident and condemned the attack, stating, "We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of National/student Mr Vivek Saini." 

They further noted that US authorities have arrested Faulkner, and an investigation is underway.

“The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family,” it added. 

Here’s How the incident took place 

According to witnesses, Faulkner attacked Vivek with a hammer as he left the store for home, striking him almost 50 times on his head. Police arrived to find Faulkner standing over Saini's lifeless body, leading to his immediate arrest.

Vivek Saini's family in Haryana's Barwala mourned the loss of the student, who had gone to the US two years ago after completing his B Tech in Computer Science. 

Having recently finished his MBA at Alabama University, Vivek's family highlighted his aspiration for a decent job to support them.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 00:17 IST

