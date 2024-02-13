Advertisement

Pune: A fire broke out at one of the coaches of a train parked at Pune Railway station in the early hours of Tuesday. The impact of the fire was such that it engulfed an entire coach while also damaging two adjacent coaches.

According to sources, the fire erupted at around 1.58 am. After receiving the information, the Pune Fire Department pressed four fire brigade in service to douse the flames. News agency ANI has shared the visuals from the spot. In the video, plumes of smokes can be seen emanating from the train.



#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a coach of a train stationed at Pune Railway Junction yard. Four fire tenders reached the spot. The fire was brought under control







The fire was brought under control in half an hour and no casualties were reported in the incident.

