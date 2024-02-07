Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 11:51 IST
Train Journey Set To Improve As Railways To Introduce 40K Vande Bharat Bogies
This comes Vande Bharat Express trains have received an overhaul applaud from the country, with aiding new features for better travel experience.
New Delhi: Travel is all set to receive a significant boost this year after a game-changing move of upgrading 40,000 regular bogies was announced in this year's interim budget.
The Indian railways will transform these bogies into a more modern, efficient, and comfortable experience to match the standard of Vande Bharat Express.
This initiative is called the Prime Minister's Gatishakti scheme, which means giving our trains a tech-savvy facelift, ensuring a comfortable journey for the passengers.
Additionally, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the implementation of three major economic corridors to alleviate congestion on the railway network. These corridors will decongest high-traffic routes and will enhance travel efficiency for its passengers.
Furthermore, the government also plans to expand metro and NaMo Bharat services to bigger cities.
For the financial year 2024-25, the estimated budget allocated to Railways is Rs 2.65 lakh crore, slightly higher compared to the revised estimate of Rs 2.6 lakh crore for the ongoing FY24.
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 11:51 IST
