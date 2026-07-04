Transgender Group Assaults Family On Old Delhi Railway Station After Dispute Over Train Seats | VIDEO

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a video capturing a violent physical altercation between a group of transgender individuals and a passenger’s family at the Old Delhi Railway Station has sparked public outrage.

The confrontation, which quickly escalated into an assault on a crowded platform, has put the spotlight back on passenger safety and security at major transit hubs in the national capital.

The incident occurred late at night around 11:30 PM at Platform 16, where passengers were waiting to board the Brahmaputra Mail.

According to railway police officials and eyewitness accounts, the friction began as a sharp verbal argument inside a general coach over seating arrangements.

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Both the family and the group of transgender individuals held general tickets and were attempting to secure space in the heavily crowded compartment.

The situation deteriorated rapidly when the verbal dispute spilt out onto the platform. The footage shows a male passenger being brutally assaulted and beaten by approximately five transgender individuals.

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When the man’s wife and daughter rushed forward to intervene and rescue him from the attack, the group turned on them as well, subjecting both women to physical aggression and manhandling.

As a massive crowd gathered and the commotion escalated, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel noticed the disturbance. Constables Vicky and Chandrakant, who were on active patrol duty on the platform, rushed to the specific general coach to break up the fight.

The security personnel managed to separate the two fighting factions, push back the gathering crowd, and pacify both sides before further injuries could occur.

Despite the intensity of the physical violence caught on camera, authorities confirmed that no police complaints have been registered by either party.

Following the intervention, the RPF constables strongly advised the aggrieved family to lodge an official complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) regarding the assault.

However, the family declined to take legal action or file a First Information Report (FIR). Anxious to continue their journey without further delays or legal entanglements, the family requested their seats be shifted.

Security personnel assisted them in boarding a different coach of the Brahmaputra Mail, after which the train departed the station.