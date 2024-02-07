Travel ALERT: 23 Delhi-Bound Trains, Over 50 Flights Disrupted Again Amid Thick Fog

Advertisement

New Delhi: As many as 23 trains and over 50 flights are running behind the schedule to Delhi and some have been cancelled after dense fog shrouded the national capital and swathes of North India on Wednesday morning, affecting the plans of passengers expecting seamless travel.

Further due to adverse weather in Delhi, five flights were diverted to Jaipur, three to Ahmedabad and one to Mumbai between 9:30pm (on 30th Jan)-7am (on 31st Jan).

As many as 19 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Tuesday morning due to dense fog in Delhi, significantly reducing visibility, railway officials informed. Among the trains that were running behind schedule owing to inclement weather were the Jammu Tawi-Delhi Express, Howrah-Delhi Dorontho, Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bhubaneswar-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Puri-Delhi Express.

#WATCH | Delhi: Passengers face difficulty as several trains delayed and cancelled at Anand Vihar Railway Station due to dense fog.



Delhi Airport Advisory for Travellers

In view of the dense fog conditions, Delhi Airport on Wednesday issued a passenger advisory that read, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

A layer of thick fog shrouded Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, causing visibility woes. The bone-chilling winter has increased challenges for commuters too.

Visuals from around different places in Delhi have shown people swarming around bonfires to keep themselves warm. A resident in the Red Fort area expressed the difficulties people are facing as buses are running late and, in some parts, public vehicles are not even available owing to the chilling weather.