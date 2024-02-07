Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Travel ALERT: 23 Delhi-Bound Trains, Over 50 Flights Disrupted Again Amid Thick Fog

Several trains and flights are running behind the schedule to Delhi after dense fog shrouded the national capital.

Ronit Singh
Train And Flight Late Due To Fog
Train And Flight Late Due To Fog | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: As many as 23 trains and over 50 flights are running behind the schedule to Delhi and some have been cancelled after dense fog shrouded the national capital and swathes of North India on Wednesday morning, affecting the plans of passengers expecting seamless travel.   

Further due to adverse weather in Delhi, five flights were diverted to Jaipur, three to Ahmedabad and one to Mumbai between 9:30pm (on 30th Jan)-7am (on 31st Jan). 

Advertisement

As many as 19 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Tuesday morning due to dense fog in Delhi, significantly reducing visibility, railway officials informed. Among the trains that were running behind schedule owing to inclement weather were the Jammu Tawi-Delhi Express, Howrah-Delhi Dorontho, Howrah-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bhubaneswar-Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-Delhi Rajdhani Express and the Puri-Delhi Express.

Delhi Airport Advisory for Travellers 

In view of the dense fog conditions, Delhi Airport on Wednesday issued a passenger advisory that read, "While landing and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Advertisement

A layer of thick fog shrouded Delhi-NCR on Wednesday morning, causing visibility woes. The bone-chilling winter has increased challenges for commuters too.

Visuals from around different places in Delhi have shown people swarming around bonfires to keep themselves warm. A resident in the Red Fort area expressed the difficulties people are facing as buses are running late and, in some parts, public vehicles are not even available owing to the chilling weather.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 07:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Chris Martin Surprises ARMYs With A Rendition Of BTS Jin's The Astronaut

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Simona Halep's appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS on Wednesday

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  4. Boris Becker out as Holger Rune's coach

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Canara Bank stocks hit 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement