WATCH: Devotees On Their Way to Ayodhya Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'
A travel party of 54 people on their way to Ayodhya were seen chanting Jai Shri Ram and Ram Bhajans at the Kempegowda international airport in terminal 1.
Bengaluru: A travel party of 54 pilgrims on their way to Ayodhya were seen chanting Jai Shri Ram and Ram Bhajans at the Kempegowda International Airport at Terminal 1.
The flight boarded by the devotees is the single flight to Ayodhya.
Passengers and staff at airport joined the group in singing ‘bhajans’.
Dressed in "Bhagwa" attire, the pilgrims carried on with their chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and dholak playing after they entered the flight.
