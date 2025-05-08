Travel Vlogger Beaten Up By Staff In AC Coach Over Pricing Complaint; Railways Imposes Rs 5 Lakh Penalty On Caterer

A YouTuber traveling on the Hemkunt Express was allegedly beaten in his 3AC coach on May 7, shortly after filing a complaint about being overcharged by railway vendors, on the RailMadad app.

Vishal Sharma, a travel vlogger, posted a video of the incident on his YouTube channel "Mr Vishal," which captured the moment of the attack.

The video filmed by Sharma shows a group of people in uniform, allegedly pantry staff, confronting him on the complaint. Sharma is heard saying, "I had complained because you were overcharging for water."

Following this, one of the men, is seen climbing onto the passenger's third-tier berth, pulling his hair, and hitting him mercilessly.

The video went viral on social media, sparking outrage among netizens.

Sharma claimed in the video that the attackers tore his clothes and injured him. The video also shows a cut mark on his hand after the assault.

How The Incident Unfolded

Sharma purchased a bottle of water from a vendor during the train journey for which he was charged Rs 20.

“They are selling Wonder Aqua, which is not approved. This is not right,” he said in the video filmed by him before the attack.

After filing a formal complaint for being overcharged, Sharma was contacted by railway officials for more details about the incident.

Shortly after, he was assaulted by the pantry staff for complaining against them.

How Has Indian Railways Reacted To The Incident?

As public condemnation over the incident grew, Indian Railways issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

“The case is being taken with utmost seriousness. A penalty of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed on the caterer. An FIR has been lodged by GRP, Kathua. The matter remains under strict watch. Stern action will follow based on the investigation outcome,” Railway Seva, the official account of Indian Railways, stated in a post on X.