Published 15:26 IST, August 28th 2024
Trial Runs Begin on Two New Routes of Delhi Govt's Mohalla Bus Service
Trial runs on two new routes of the Mohalla Bus service have started, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said on Wednesday.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Trial runs on two new routes of the Mohalla Bus service have started, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said on Wednesday. | Image: @upendrakumar104
- Listen to this article
