Trinamool Dissolves All State Committees for Complete Restructuring Amid MLA Rebellion and Poll Defeat

In a major political development, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced the immediate dissolution of all its organizational committees and frontal wings in West Bengal. The move comes in the wake of recent electoral setbacks and an emerging internal rebellion within the party's legislative ranks.

The party announced the decision through a statement on its official social media platform, signaling a complete halt to its existing state apparatus.

According to the leadership, the decision was taken after careful consideration to clear the path for a structural overhaul. The party plans to initiate a deep review of its operational efficiency before appointing new leadership panels.

The post read, “After careful consideration, it has been decided that all committees of the All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, as well as all its frontal organisations, shall stand dissolved with immediate effect.

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The party will undertake a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level. Based on the findings of this exercise, the organisational structure of the parent body and all frontal organisations will be reconstituted and announced in due course.

The party remains committed to strengthening its organisation and preparing it to meet future challenges with renewed vigour and purpose.”

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Context of the Crackdown

The drastic organizational reset comes amid heightened internal friction following the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, where the party lost its majority. Adding to the pressure, a group of dissident TMC MLAs reportedly approached the Assembly Speaker to seek recognition as a separate legislative faction.