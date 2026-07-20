Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead at Police Headquarters in Agartala

BREAKING: Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead at his office inside the Police Headquarters in Agartala on Monday, as per local reports. According to preliminary reports, the senior IPS officer died by suicide. However, the exact cause and circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been officially confirmed.

Dhankar was immediately rushed to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

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