Tripura DGP Anurag Dhankar Found Dead at Police Headquarters in Agartala
Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead at his office in the Police Headquarters in Agartala on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest the senior IPS officer may have died by suicide, though officials are yet to confirm the exact circumstances.
- India News
- 1 min read
BREAKING: Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead at his office inside the Police Headquarters in Agartala on Monday, as per local reports. According to preliminary reports, the senior IPS officer died by suicide. However, the exact cause and circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been officially confirmed.
Dhankar was immediately rushed to GB Pant Hospital in Agartala. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.
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Anurag Dhankar was a 1994-batch IPS officer and had taken charge as the Director General of Police of Tripura in 2025. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.
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