Updated February 9th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Tripura to Roll Out its own Health Insurance Scheme on February 15

With coverage of Rs 5 lakh, the Tripura health insurance scheme will help four lakh people in the state not covered under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Digital Desk
AGARTALA, TRIPURA: Aimed at families not already covered under the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Tripura, on Friday, launched its own health insurance scheme with coverage worth Rs 5 lakh. The scheme, according to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, is set to launch on February 15. While addressing a gathering at Amarpur in Gumati district, Saha noted that many of the people seeking help during the weekly Mukhyamantri Samipeshu programme are those suffering from health-related issues. 

He expressed his commitment to providing assistance but acknowledged resource constraints. The proposed health insurance scheme aims to address this gap and ensure better treatment for people, he added.

Over 4 lakh people in Tripura, not covered by the Prime Minister's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, will benefit from this initiative, he said.

Saha emphasised the government's efforts to enhance healthcare facilities, mentioning that the North Eastern Council (NEC) has allocated Rs 717 crore for improving healthcare infrastructure from the subdivision to the state level.

Specific allocations include Rs 202 crore for Tripura Dental College, Rs 192 crore for a mother and child care block at GBP Hospital, and Rs 121 crore for a drug de-addiction centre in Sepahijala district's Bishramganj, he added.

Acknowledging the drug menace as a significant issue in Tripura, Saha stressed the need for collective efforts to combat it.

The government plans to establish a drug de-addiction centre for proper rehabilitation, but Saha emphasised the importance of public participation in eradicating this problem.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

