Tripura: Two Arrested in Warengbari Shootout Case Ahead of 72-Hour Deadline

Agartala: Police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in the shooting incident at Warengbari in Udaipur during the Village Committee election on September 28, following an assurance given to protesting TIPRA Motha supporters that the accused would be arrested within 72 hours.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Sankhanad Debbarma of Takarjala and Sukumar Debbarma of Jampuijala. They were arrested in the Takarjala area on Thursday night, police said. The arrests were carried out in an operation led by Radhakishorepur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Debanjali Roy and Officer-in-Charge Sanjib Laskar.

Speaking about the development, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajib Sutradhar said both accused would be produced before the court. He added that police are continuing their investigation and that several others allegedly involved in the incident would be arrested soon.

The development comes after TIPRA Motha supporters staged demonstrations following the shooting incident and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved. During the incident, one TIPRA Motha candidate and two others sustained injuries. Reacting to the arrests, TIPRA Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma said the party had received information about the police action. He said a meeting of the party has been scheduled in Agartala on October 3 to review the situation.

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According to Debbarma, the meeting will discuss both the police action and issues related to the Village Committee election, following which the party will decide its future course of action.

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