Catering Truck Collides With IndiGo Aircraft At Kolkata Airport, Plane Damaged
A catering truck collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata airport on Tuesday.
- India News
- 1 min read
Kolkata: A catering truck collided with a parked IndiGo aircraft at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Tuesday.
The aircraft suffered minor damages following the collision at Bay No. 51. No injuries has yet been reported.
Further details are awaited.
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