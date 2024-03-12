Millben highlighted the inclusivity of the CAA, which provides refuge to individuals belonging to various religious communities | Image: X

Advertisement

New Delhi: Mary Millben, a renowned African-American singer, has expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). In a statement shared on social media platform X on Monday, Millben lauded the government's decision, describing it as a "pathway towards peace" and a "true act of democracy."

“As a Christian and a staunch advocate for religious freedom on a global scale”, Millben commended the Modi-led government for extending Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Millben highlighted the inclusivity of the CAA, which provides refuge to individuals belonging to various religious communities, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and the Indian government, Millben emphasized the importance of upholding religious freedom and welcoming those who have faced persecution.

Advertisement

“This is a pathway towards peace. This is a true act of democracy.”



As a Christian, woman of faith, and global advocate for religious freedom, I applaud the Modi-led government announcing today the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act now granting Indian nationality… pic.twitter.com/72Bmb6pX0c — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) March 11, 2024

Narendra Modi-led centre notifies implementation of CAA

The Narendra Modi-led Centre on Monday notified the implementation of the rules for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across India.

This will pave the way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India. The big announcement comes within a week of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 saying that the CAA would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections this year. “CAA will be rolled out before the Lok Sabha elections. This is the law of the Nation and nobody can stop it”, Shah had stated while talking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Advertisement

Everything you need to know about CAA

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it. Over a hundred people lost their lives during the anti-CAA protests or police action. The law could not come into effect so far as rules have to be notified for its implementation. According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should be framed within six months of presidential assent or the government has to seek an extension from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.