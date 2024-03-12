×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

True Act of Democracy: US Singer Mary Millben Lauds PM Modi After CAA Implementation

Millben highlighted the inclusivity of the CAA, which provides refuge to individuals belonging to various religious communities.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Millben highlighted the inclusivity of the CAA, which provides refuge to individuals belonging to various religious communities
Millben highlighted the inclusivity of the CAA, which provides refuge to individuals belonging to various religious communities | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Mary Millben, a renowned African-American singer, has expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). In a statement shared on social media platform X on Monday, Millben lauded the government's decision, describing it as a "pathway towards peace" and a "true act of democracy."

“As a Christian and a staunch advocate for religious freedom on a global scale”, Millben commended the Modi-led government for extending Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. 

Advertisement

Millben highlighted the inclusivity of the CAA, which provides refuge to individuals belonging to various religious communities, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah, and the Indian government, Millben emphasized the importance of upholding religious freedom and welcoming those who have faced persecution. 

Advertisement

Narendra Modi-led centre notifies implementation of CAA 

The Narendra Modi-led Centre on Monday notified the implementation of the rules for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across India. 

This will pave the way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India. The big announcement comes within a week of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 saying that the CAA would be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections this year. “CAA will be rolled out before the Lok Sabha elections. This is the law of the Nation and nobody can stop it”, Shah had stated while talking to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Advertisement

Everything you need to know about CAA

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it. Over a hundred people lost their lives during the anti-CAA protests or police action. The law could not come into effect so far as rules have to be notified for its implementation.  According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should be framed within six months of presidential assent or the government has to seek an extension from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

3 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

3 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

3 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Temperature Surges in Delhi, Mercury Recorded at 31.4 Degrees Celsius

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. PM Narendra Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP On CAA

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  4. Fahadh Faasil Starrer Aavesham Gets A Release Date

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. FC Goa make ISL playoffs after exciting 3-3 draw with Punjab FC

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo