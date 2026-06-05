'Twice They Promised’: DKS Cabinet Faces 1st Major Setback: Ramalinga Reddy Resigns As Karnataka Minister, Says Bengaluru Portfolio Promise Broken

Bengaluru: Days after DK Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister as hours after he unveiled his new cabinet and allocated portfolios to ministers, the government has been hit by its first major setback, with veteran Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy resigning from the state cabinet over the distribution of departments.

Reddy, a six-time minister and senior Congress MLA from Bengaluru's BTM Layout constituency, tendered his resignation on Friday morning after expressing disappointment over being assigned the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio.

Reddy had expected to be given the Bengaluru Development portfolio, which has now been allotted to Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

Resignation Letter Sent To CM DKS

In his resignation letter addressed to DK Shivakumar, Reddy thanked the Chief Minister and the Congress party for giving him a ministerial position but said that he could not act against his conscience.

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"I thank you and the Congress party for giving me a ministerial position in your Cabinet. However, since I am unable to act against my conscience, I hereby submit my resignation from the post of Minister. I request you to kindly accept my resignation," he wrote.

However, Reddy clarified that he would continue as a Congress MLA and party worker. "I will continue to serve as an MLA and as a worker of the Congress party," the letter stated.

‘I Never Asked For A Portfolio’

Addressing a press conference after submitting his resignation, Reddy said that his decision was not driven by a desire for power but by disappointment over assurances he claimed were made to him regarding the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

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Recalling his long political journey, Reddy said that he entered politics as a student leader in 1973 through the NSUI and later worked in the Youth Congress. "I came into politics in 1973 as a student leader. I have 53 years of experience in the Congress party. I worked in NSUI and Youth Congress as well," he said.

The veteran leader said that he never sought election tickets, ministerial positions or specific portfolios.

"In 1985, I did not ask for a ticket and lost that election. In 1989, I won my first election and since then I have been winning. I have never asked for any portfolio from any Chief Minister. In 2023 also, I never asked Siddaramaiah to make me a minister. He himself made me a minister," Reddy said.

He further claimed that in May 2023, Minister Byrathi Suresh informed him that the then Chief Minister wanted to give him the Bengaluru portfolio.

"On May 23, 2023, Byrathi Suresh called me and said that the Chief Minister wanted to give me the Bengaluru ministry. But when portfolios were announced on May 25, I was given the Transport ministry," he said.

'DKS Promised Me…'

The veteran Congress leader further alleged that DK Shivakumar later personally assured him that he would eventually receive the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

"DKS came to my house and told me that once he become the Chief Minister, he would leave that ministry and I could take it. I met him one day before he took oath. Even then he told me Bengaluru would be given to me. I did not ask for it. Twice they said they would give me Bengaluru. I am disappointed. Hence, I am resigning as minister," he said.

Reddy also said that both Shivakumar and his brother had told him that the Bengaluru Development portfolio would be handed to him after two-and-a-half years.

The resignation comes amid growing disappointment within sections of the Karnataka Congress following the recent cabinet portfolio allocations.

On Thursday, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar allocated portfolios among 13 ministers while retaining key departments including Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence and all unallocated portfolios.

Under the new arrangement, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara was given Revenue and Sports, while Priyank Kharge received Home (excluding Intelligence), IT & BT and e-Governance. Satish Jarkiholi was allotted Public Works, K H Muniyappa got Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and M B Patil was assigned Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

Reddy was allotted Major and Medium Irrigation, while Krishna Byre Gowda was given charge of the Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio, including several civic bodies such as Bengaluru North, South, East, West and Central City Corporations, BWSSB and BMRCL.