Updated January 9th, 2024 at 08:29 IST

Twin Sisters, 5 Months Old, Succumb to Severe Burns in Mainpuri, UP

Two 5-month-old twin sisters lost their lives due to severe burn injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Monday.

Digital Desk
Representative Image | Image:X
Mainpuri: Two 5-month-old twin sisters lost their lives due to severe burn injuries in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district on Monday.

According to Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar, the police received information about the incident around 2 pm on Monday. The victims were the twin daughters of Dilip Yadav, a local resident.

The incident occurred when the mother of the children lit a fire under the cot where the infants were sleeping. The fire gradually spread, and both children sustained serious burn injuries, police said.

Upon discovery of the incident, the infants were immediately rushed to the district hospital. Given the severity of their injuries, they were referred to Saifai Medical College for further treatment, where the twins succumbed to their injuries, police said.

"At around 2 pm, police received information about Dilip Yadav's 5-month-old twin daughters. The mother of the children lit a fire under the cot where they were sleeping. The fire slowly spread and both children received serious burn injuries. They were taken to the district hospital and from there the children were referred to Saifai Medical College, where they succumbed," Vinod Kumar, SP, Mainpuri, said. (With inputs from ANI) 

 

 

 

 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 08:15 IST

