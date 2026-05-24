Twisha Sharma Case: AIIMS Team Begins Second Autopsy, Forensic Expert Dr. Dinesh Rao Highlights Lapses In Initial Reports

Bhopal: A four-member medical team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has landed in Bhopal to conduct a second post-mortem examination of actor-model Trisha Sharma, following directives issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The specialists have reportedly arrived with advanced medical equipment to ensure a standardized procedure following allegations of grave irregularities in the initial autopsy.

Procedural Lapses and Discrepancies

The decision for a second examination follows widespread concerns regarding the integrity of the first post-mortem. According to reports, the initial findings were inconsistent with the facts of the case, raising questions about a potential cover-up.

Specific lapses identified include:

Height Discrepancy: The body was recorded as 166 centimeters, while Trisha’s actual height was 176 centimeters.

Advertisement

Missing Evidence: The investigating officer reportedly failed to provide the belt allegedly used for hanging to the medical team.

Procedural Failures: No imaging was conducted, there was no preservation of samples, and no documented reason was provided for DNA collection.

Advertisement

Guidelines Violated: No female doctor was included in the examination of a female body, despite existing guidelines mandating such.

Inadequate Investigation: Potential injuries, drug influence, and the age of blunt force injuries were not adequately investigated.

Findings: The report showed no significant findings, which experts argue is more consistent with suffocation or strangulation than hanging.

Forensic Perspective on the Investigation

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Forensic expert Dr. Dinesh Rao, whose name was mentioned in the High Court order, discussed the rigorous procedures required for a second autopsy.

While Dr. Rao noted that he had not received official confirmation regarding his participation in the current team, he outlined the standard protocol the specialists must follow.

"It's the duty of the doctor who wants to do the second autopsy to gather all those documentations which has been part of the first autopsy, right from the post-mortem report to the photographs, the videographs, the crime scene examination reports about the ligature material and any evidences like toxin or ancillary investigation evidences," Dr. Rao explained.

Addressing the critical nature of the missing evidence, Dr. Rao emphasized, "The ligature material, if that is missing, it's very detrimental to the case because it is very important for us to understand that indeed that particular material which has been, can withstand the weight of the body or that is being used and how to corroborate with those particular cross-section of those particular ligature material with that of the dimension of the injuries."

He further detailed the necessity for scientific verification, stating, "That's very, very vital. One thing, the withstanding the weight of the body and second is the cross-section of the material to correspond to the dimensions of the injuries and that should be the one which would be responsible for those injuries and which need to be substantiated by proper histological examinations and of course scientific examinations. Then only we can confirm that that was the material which has been used and that was responsible for those injuries which are present on the neck."

Pursuit of Justice

The second autopsy, which was previously denied, is now proceeding as a result of consistent efforts to highlight the case’s inconsistencies. Dr. Rao expressed his confidence in the team assembled by the AIIMS director, stating, "I'm confident that whoever the team has been formed from the AIMS director and definitely they're going to do a good scientific examination so that the family gets the justice."