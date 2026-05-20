Twisha Sharma Death Mystery: 13 Tough Questions Retired Judge Giribala Singh Faces As ‘Justice For Twisha’ Campaign Intensifies

The mysterious death of 33-year-old former model and marketing professional Twisha Sharma has now become the centre of a nationwide demand for accountability, with Arnab Goswami’s Republic Media Network launching an aggressive and relentless “Justice for Twisha” campaign that is piling pressure on investigators and the accused family alike.

Night after night, the network has kept the spotlight fixed on retired district judge Giribala Singh and her absconding son Samarth Singh, raising what it calls 13 critical unanswered questions that continue to haunt the case.

The campaign comes amid explosive allegations, missing evidence, disputed CCTV footage, delayed police action and growing accusations from Twisha’s family that a systematic attempt is being made to destroy evidence and malign the deceased woman after death.

As the SIT investigation unfolds, Republic places Giribala Singh at the heart of its national campaign for justice, raising 13 pressing questions that demand clear answers.

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The 13 Questions Republic Says Cannot Be Ignored

1. Why did neither Giribala Singh nor Samarth Singh immediately call the police or an ambulance after Twisha was allegedly found hanging?

2. What happened during the mysterious 57-minute gap before Twisha’s body was finally brought downstairs?

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3. Why did Samarth Singh allegedly disappear after taking Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal?

4. Who are the three unidentified men seen in CCTV footage dragging or carrying Twisha’s body downstairs?

5. Where is the belt that police claim was used in the hanging, and why was it reportedly not sent during the initial post-mortem examination?

6. Why is Giribala Singh allegedly seen calmly moving around in CCTV footage instead of appearing panicked during a medical emergency?

7. Is there another CCTV camera or missing footage inside the house that investigators have not yet disclosed publicly?

8. Has the police collected all CCTV footage from the house and surrounding area, or are crucial clips still missing?

9. Is it true that Samarth Singh’s medical examination was never conducted despite the seriousness of the case?

10. Was Twisha holding headphones, a rope, or some other object in her hand before death and where is that object now?

11. Why was no emergency call made despite a police station being located close to the house?

12. Why did it take nearly five days for an FIR to be formally registered in such a sensitive death case?

13. Why was Twisha’s grieving family allegedly attacked and heckled inside court premises if, as the accused side claims, there is “nothing to hide”?

Case Turns Into National Flashpoint

The questions have gained even more traction after Giribala Singh publicly alleged that Twisha suffered from emotional instability, drug dependency and what she described as a “split personality”.

In her anticipatory bail plea and subsequent media statements, Giribala attempted to project Twisha’s death as linked to mental health struggles and alleged narcotics abuse. She also claimed Twisha behaved differently in private, travelled frequently without informing the family and suffered emotional breakdowns after learning about a pregnancy.

Twisha’s family has fiercely rejected the allegations, calling them a cruel posthumous character assassination campaign aimed at weakening the criminal investigation.

They have accused the influential in-laws of harassment, intimidation and using their legal background to manipulate the investigation. The family has also pointed to WhatsApp chats allegedly showing Twisha expressing fear and emotional distress inside her matrimonial home.

CCTV Footage Becomes Core of Investigation

The case took a dramatic turn after investigators recovered CCTV footage allegedly showing Twisha walking upstairs calmly towards the terrace shortly before her death.

Nearly an hour later, another clip reportedly shows Samarth Singh and others carrying her downstairs in an unconscious state.

That missing one-hour window has now become the biggest focus of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are also examining why the alleged ligature material was not immediately sent for forensic examination and whether crucial evidence was mishandled or deliberately withheld.

An AIIMS Bhopal post-mortem reportedly documented multiple ante-mortem injuries caused by blunt force trauma, intensifying suspicions surrounding the case.

Bail Rejected, Pressure Mounts

In a major setback for the accused side, the anticipatory bail plea of Samarth Singh was rejected by the Bhopal District Court, which acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and concerns regarding evidence tampering.

Meanwhile, Republic’s “Justice for Twisha” campaign shows no signs of slowing down, with the network repeatedly arguing that the unanswered questions surrounding CCTV footage, delayed FIRs, missing evidence and conflicting narratives cannot be brushed aside.

As protests grow louder and demands rise for a Supreme Court-monitored probe, one question continues to echo across television studios, courtrooms and social media alike: