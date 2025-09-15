Twist In BMW-Motorcycle Crash: FIR Filed, Delhi Police Add Evidence Tampering Charges Against Driver And Her Husband

New Delhi: After a fatal BMW-motorcycle crash on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday that claimed the life of Senior Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh and critically injured his wife, Delhi Police have filed an FIR adding Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 238A (destruction of evidence), Section 281 and Section 125B of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials said that the driver and her husband allegedly tried to conceal details of the accident and tamper with evidence.

Attempt to Hide Facts After Crash?

The police sources informed that driver of the BMW and her not only rushed the injured couple to a hospital far from the crash site but also tried to suppress critical information about the sequence of events.

"A BMW car was found overturned on the road, and a motorcycle was found near the Metro pillar number 67, Dhaula Kuan. Eyewitnesses said a woman was driving the car, which hit the motorcycle. After this, she and her husband took a taxi and took the injured to the hospital. A call was received from the Hospital, regarding one patient dead and another sustained injury. The vehicles have been seized, and the crime team has examined the spot. The FSL team also called at the spot. The alleged and her husband had also got injuries and are admitted to the Hospital. Legal action is being taken," as per the statement from Delhi Police.

Forensic Team Reached The Spot

The Forensic team inspected both vehicles and the accident site. Police confirmed that traces of tampering are being probed and that forensic samples have been collected to support the case under evidence destruction charges.

Victim’s Family Questions Choice of Hospital

The deceased Navjot Singh was an employee of the Ministry of Finance. His son Navnoor Singh said that his father's life could have been saved if he had been taken to a super speciality hospital near the accident site instead of a hospital 20 km away, which had no adequate facility.

"I had just come from a friend's house when I got a message from my mother that she was going to Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, but she did not pick up my call... I got a call from a family friend who told me about the accident and that my parents are admitted in New Life Hospital in GTB Nagar,” Navnoor Singh said.

“The accident happened around 1 or 1:30 PM, a girl driving a BMW hit my parents' motorcycle. There was definitely something wrong, but they were taken to a hospital 20 km away which had no facilities. My father was declared dead in the hospital, but people there said that death instantly after an accident is very rare. There are many superspeciality hospitals near Dhaula Kuan and AIIMS too, if they had been sent there, he could have been saved,” he added.

According to the Delhi police sources, the move to shift the injured victims to a hospital so far instead of nearby advanced facilities coupled with other inconsistencies in the account of the BMW driver have raised suspicion of an attempt to conceal facts and hide critical evidence.