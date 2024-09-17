Published 12:10 IST, September 17th 2024
Two Children Among Five Dead in Factory Explosion in Firozabad, 11 Hospitalised
Five persons, including two children and a woman, were were killed in a sudden explosion at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two children among five dead in factory explosion in Firozabad, 11 hospitalised | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:10 IST, September 17th 2024