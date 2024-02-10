English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Two Cops Injured After Being Attacked by Drug Smugglers During Raids in Samba

Two cops were injured after stones were pelted on them during raids at the location of dreaded narcotics smuggler Saif Ali in Vijaypur area of J&K's Samba dist

Gursimran Singh
Two cops were injured after stones were pelted on them during raids at the location of dreaded narcotics smuggler Saif Ali in Vijaypur area of Samba district | Image:PTI/File
Jammu: Two cops were injured after stones were pelted on them during raids at the location of dreaded narcotics smuggler Saif Ali in Vijaypur area of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The injured have been identified as SPOs Ajay Sambyal and Sahil Chaudhary.

Officials said that based on information that drug smuggler Saif Ali was at his native village in Rakh Brotia village of Samba, locals started pelting stones at police teams in which two cops got injured. Police have registered a case against 10 locals, including Aneef, Zakir, Babu and Murad.

Sources said that a police team was attacked while they were returning after carrying out raids in the area, the drug smuggler managed to escape from the spot. The police detained the father of Saif Ali, after which locals objected and resorted to stone pelting.

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

