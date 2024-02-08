Updated January 9th, 2024 at 11:26 IST
Two Delhi Police inspectors die in car crash in Haryana's Sonipat
Two Delhi Police inspectors died after their car rammed into a canter (truck) at around 11: 30 pm pm last night near Kundali Border in Haryana's Sonipat.
Sonipat: Two Delhi Police inspectors died after their car rammed into a canter (truck) at around 11: 30 pm pm last night near Kundali Border in Haryana's Sonipat district.
