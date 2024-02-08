Two Men Booked for Inciting Buffaloes to Fight Each Other in Maharashtra's Thane | Image: PTI/Representative

Thane: Police have registered a case against two men for allegedly inciting two buffaloes to fight each other at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The case against Narendra Patil and Hemant Patil, both local farmers, was registered at the Khadakpada police station at Kalyan under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, on Monday, he said.

"The duo allegedly incited the two buffaloes to fight each other behind the Kalika temple in Atali village, of Kalyan. As a result of the fight, the buffaloes sustained injuries," he said, adding that a probe was on. (With inputs from PTI)