Two Men Held For Creating Ruckus During Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Event, Days After Attack On Her

New Delhi: Police have caught two separate individuals who were suspected of creating a ruckus near the venue of an event being attended by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi.

This comes two days after she was attacked by a man, Rajesh Khimji, during a Jan Sunvai program on Wednesday at the Chief Minister's residence in the national capital.

Khimji is a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat. He was detained by the police immediately and has been sent to a five-day police custody.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta resumed public meetings on Friday after being attacked on Wednesday.

She attended an event organized by the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garments Dealers in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi, marking her first public appearance since the attack on August 20.

Bouncing back stronger after the attack, she told the public, “I assure you that your Chief Minister Didi will not be afraid, will not get tired, will not lose. Till Delhi gets its rights, she will keep fighting with you. It is my vow to continuously fight with you."

The Delhi Police has intensified its probe into the attack, with investigators now seeking dump data from both her personal and official residences.

Officials said the move is aimed at piecing together a clear picture of the accused Rajesh Khimji's presence and movements before and during the incident.