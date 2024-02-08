Advertisement

Patna: Two minor girls hailing from the Mahadalit community in Bihar’s Patna were raped and thrown in field by miscreants, reports said on Thursday, January 11. While one girl succumbed to injuries, the other is still struggling for life at AIIMS Patna.

The two girls went missing after they went to a neighboring village to bring firewood in Patna’s Phulwarisharif area. The next day both the minor girls were found in the field. As the neighbours and family members rushed them to the hospital, the 8-year old girl was declared brought dead, while the second 12-year girl is undergoing treatment and reportedly is in critical condition. The dead body of the first girl is in the custody of AIIMS Patna and would be handed over to the family after postmortem.

Additional Superintendent of police (SP) Phulwarisharif, Vikram Sehag, said that the Police had reached the spot upon receiving the information. The forensic team has collected evidence from the spot, and the Police is taking the help of dog squad to arrest the criminals.

Tej Pratap calls it karnama

Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav, called the unfortunate incident ‘Karnama’ (can be translated as achievement in English). "Strict action will be taken against those people who were involved in this 'karnaama'," Tej Pratap Yadav told reporters.