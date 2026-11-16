Two Passengers Booked For Consuming Personal Alcohol Onboard Goa-Bound IndiGo Flight

New Delhi: Two passengers have been booked by Goa Police for allegedly consuming personal alcohol onboard a Goa-bound IndiGo flight operating from Delhi on November 13.

The incident took place at around 6:50 pm, when the two passengers, identified as Tarsem Singh (38) and Jaspal Singh (44), both residents of New Delhi, were allegedly found consuming alcohol brought by them onboard the aircraft.

According to the complaint, the cabin crew instructed the passengers to stop drinking. However, despite repeated warnings, both allegedly continued consuming their personal alcohol, prompting the airline to take up the matter with the authorities after the aircraft landed at Dabolim Airport in Goa.

IndiGo Assistant Security Manager Vaidehi Mahadik subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Dabolim airport police, following which a non-cognisable offence was registered against the two passengers under Section 355 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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The police have directed both passengers to seek appropriate legal redressal before the competent court under Section 174 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

What Do Civil Aviation Rules Say About Alcohol Consumption Onboard Flights?

Under Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, passengers are prohibited from consuming alcoholic beverages onboard domestic flights operating in India. The rule also prohibits domestic airlines from serving alcohol to passengers during flights. However, international flights are not covered by this specific prohibition, and airlines may serve alcohol subject to their operational policies and applicable regulations. This does not automatically permit passengers to consume alcohol brought from outside. Airlines can enforce their own onboard conduct and safety policies, and passengers are expected to comply with crew instructions. The rules also prohibit intoxicated persons from entering or remaining onboard an aircraft.

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