Two Workers Killed, Two Injured After Car Runs Over Them on Dwarka Expressway

Gurugram: Two workers died and two others were seriously injured after being run over by a car around 2:30 am on Thursday, while they were installing grills on the Dwarka Expressway.

The accident took place near Sri Ram Chowk in New Palam Vihar.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate case from Greater Noida, UP, a car hit a pedestrian earlier this month, with the victim stating that the vehicle was being driven at a high speed and it appeared that the driver was under the influence of liquor.

Advertisement

Bisrakh Police arrested the driver allegedly involved in the Greater Noida accident case. The vehicle has been seized.

Like the incident involving the Gurgaon woman biker who was hit by the car, a “video of the Noida incident” on social media also went viral. The video shows the man, almost in the middle of the road, being hit by the car and falling down.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Central Noida, Swatantra Singh, stated that prompt action was initiated soon after the incident was reported. "Regarding the hit-and-run video that went viral on social media, we want to clarify that this incident happened on September 5 in the Bisrakh police station area. Around 4:30 am, an individual was crossing the road when a car hit him and sped away," he said.

"The Bisrakh police immediately took action and registered a case. The vehicle involved has been seized. Necessary legal procedures are underway," the official said.

Officials said that the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bisrakh police station. They said swift tracking led to the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of the vehicle. The victim, identified as Himanshu, who sustained injuries in the incident, said he was hit while he was crossing the road.

“It was my birthday on the 5th, so after work I went out with my wife. While crossing the road at Ek Murti Chowk, a car was being driven at a very high and reckless speed. The car hit me at what appeared to be a speed of over 100 km/h and drove away. The way the car was being driven, it appeared to me that the driver might have been under the influence of alcohol," Himanshu told ANI.

The police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigations. The incident comes days after a hit-and-run case in which a woman biker was hit by a car in Gurgaon. The driver and an occupant of the car were subsequently arrested.