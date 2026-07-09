UCC In Maharashtra Soon? CM Fadnavis Announces 7-Member Expert Panel To Draft Rules

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the formation of a seven-member high-level expert committee to draft the framework and rules for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, marking a significant step towards bringing the legislation to Maharashtra.

Making the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said the committee will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Desai. The panel has been tasked with preparing draft rules and recommendations for the proposed Uniform Civil Code, which will subsequently be submitted to the state government for consideration.

The committee comprises seven members drawn from the judiciary, legal fraternity, bureaucracy, academia and the social sector. Apart from Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Desai, the members include former Bombay High Court judges Justice R. C. Chavan and Justice S. G. Mehare, former Chief Secretary D. K. Jain, former Advocate General Birendra Saraf, social activist and Padma Shri awardee Ramesh Patange, and educationist Dr. Suvarna Rawal.

According to the Chief Minister, the committee includes three former judges from the Supreme Court and High Court, a constitutional expert, a former senior bureaucrat, and representatives from the social sector to ensure a comprehensive and balanced approach while drafting the proposed UCC framework.

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The panel will study the legal, administrative and social aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Maharashtra before submitting its recommendations to the state government.

The move comes amid a broader national debate over the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, which seeks to replace religion-specific personal laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption with a common set of civil laws applicable to all citizens.

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