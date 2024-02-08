English
Updated February 7th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

UCC in Uttarakhand Will Give Direction To The Country: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the soon-to-be-implemented UCC will "create history" and "give direction to the whole country."

Digital Desk
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ahead of presenting UCC bill in state Assembly
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ahead of presenting UCC bill in state Assembly | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, on February 7, addressed the state assembly and reflected on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which was tabled yesterday. Dhami said that the soon-to-be-implemented UCC will "create history" and "give direction to the whole country." He also said that Uttarakhand will serve as a guide for other states which are planning to implement the Uniform Civil Code. 

Notably, the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill has been passed with majority and will soon be made a law.

"This is not an ordinary bill. India is a huge country but our state got the opportunity to create history and give a direction to the whole country," Dhami said in the state assembly. 

"The dream that the Constitution makers saw, is going to go on the ground and become a reality. Other states of the country should also move in the same direction. We are going to create history," he further said.

Once implemented, the UCC will introduce common laws regarding marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance among others irrespective of religion. "There should be a common law for any person living in Uttarakhand," the CM said.

The UCC draft for Uttarakhand was prepared by a panel which was appointed by the government and led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai. The panel formulated the laws and added recommendations after consulting more than 60,000 people in over 70 public meetings. The panel also received over 2 lakh suggestions in feedback for the UCC. Ban on child marriage and polygamy have also been proposed in the UCC. 

On the claims of opposition leaders claiming they were not informed about the draft of the UCC, Dhami said, "The opposition has been saying that they were not informed about it. Leaders of all political parties were informed. Congress party's Mathura Dutt Joshi has received the letters as the representative of the party."

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

