Updated January 13th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

Uddhav Thackeray Demands President Murmu to Officiate Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has urged that the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

Radhika Dhawad
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Image:PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has urged that the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, emphasizing its significance as a matter of national pride and the country's self-respect.

Thackeray expressed this demand during a press conference, adding that he plans to invite Murmu to the Kalaram temple in Nashik. Comparing it to the restoration of the Somnath temple, where Dr Rajendra Prasad, the country's first president, presided, Thackeray underscored the national importance of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony.

Notably, VHP and RSS leaders have already invited President Murmu to the consecration ceremony. Thackeray also announced the felicitation of Shiv Sena workers involved in the 'kar seva' during the Ramjanmabhoomi agitation in 1992 at the party's convention in Nashik.

In response, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar accused Thackeray of following a script and challenged him and his son Aaditya Thackeray to contest Lok Sabha polls.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 19:29 IST

