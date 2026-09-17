Udhampur Anti-Terror Ops: 2 Terrorists Reportedly Killed, Arms & Ammo Recovered

New Delhi: Two terrorists were reportedly killed in a late-night encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site.

The operation was launched in the Sohan area of Majalta, after security forces received inputs about the suspicious movement of individuals in the area. A joint team comprising the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon-and-search operation.

The search operation turned into a gunfight after security forces came under fire from the suspected terrorists. The exchange of fire continued through the night.

According to the White Knight Corps, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, following which troops of the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a targeted operation.

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The operation was conducted despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility, and resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists.

The operation is still in progress, with search and surveillance operations continuing in the area, the White Knight Corps said.

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Security forces remain deployed in the area to track and neAutralise any remaining threat.

The White Knight Corps, in a post on X, said, "In a joint intelligence-based operation during the intervening night of 16/17 Sep 2026, confirmed inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the general area of Brattal, Udhampur."

It further said that troops of the White Knight Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a targeted counter-terrorism operation despite hostile weather, difficult terrain and poor visibility.

The search operation remains underway in the surrounding forest terrain as security forces continue to conduct searches in the area. Officials are yet to provide further details about the identities of the deceased or establish their affiliations conclusively.

The encounter comes amid continued security operations in the forested areas of the Jammu region following inputs about the movement of suspected terrorists. A joint operation was also launched in the Majalta area earlier on Thursday following reports of suspicious movement, according to officials.