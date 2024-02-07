UIDAI Simplifies Aadhaar Rules: New Forms Enhance User Experience for Residents and NRIs

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently made changes to the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) rules with the introduction of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Amendment Regulations, 2024. These modifications aim to simplify and improve the accessibility of the enrolment and updating procedures for both residents and non-residents.

As of the January 16 notification, UIDAI has introduced two new forms for Aadhaar enrolment and updating, catering specifically to residents and non-resident individuals (NRIs). The goal is to eliminate confusion and make the application process more straightforward.

Modifications made by UIDAI

One significant change is the introduction of two methods for updating information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR). Individuals can now choose to visit an enrolment centre or use the official website/mobile application for updates. This is a departure from the previous regulations, which only allowed online address updates.

New Revised Forms

The revised forms for Aadhaar enrolment and information updates aim to provide more clarity and simplicity.

Form 1

Form 1, designed for individuals aged 18 and above with proof of address in India, has been enhanced to streamline the process and improve clarity in the provided information.

NRI Forms

For non-resident individuals (NRIs), new dedicated forms (Form 2 for both enrollment and updating) have been introduced. NRIs need to provide a valid Indian passport as proof of identity, and the inclusion of an email ID is now mandatory. To address enrolment and updates for children belonging to different age groups, both residents and NRIs have new forms (Forms 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8). These forms aim to simplify the process for parents and guardians.

Overall, these changes by UIDAI are geared towards making the Aadhaar enrolment and updating procedures more user-friendly, reducing confusion, and providing clearer guidelines for both residents and non-residents.