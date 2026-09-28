Tensions Rise in Ujjain Over Shahi Masjid Road-Widening Project; Police Deploy Tear Gas Amid Stone-Pelting

Ujjain: The situation around Shahi Masjid in Ujjain remained tense on Monday as clashes broke out between police and a crowd protesting against the proposed demolition of a portion of the mosque for a road-widening project ahead of Simhastha Kumbh preparations.

Police used tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge to disperse the crowd after incidents of stone-pelting were reported at the site. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed as security was stepped up in the area. The clash began in the morning when a large group of people confronted police at the spot where a portion of Shahi Masjid is planned to be demolished for the road-widening work.

More than 2,500 police personnel and officers have been deployed in Ujjain, while Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma was present at the spot. An alert has also been issued across the city amid the tense situation. District Collector Raushan Kumar, said the portion of Shahi Masjid at Kshatriya Chowk falling within the road-widening zone was being removed voluntarily by members of the community and religious group associated with it, and urged people not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation.

Kumar said the voluntary cooperation of individuals, religious groups and communities in the road-widening initiative was a positive aspect of the ongoing work. “The most positive aspect observed so far is the voluntary cooperation of individuals, religious groups, and communities in the road-widening initiative. For instance, the section of the Shahi Masjid at Kshatriya Chowk that falls within the widening zone is being removed voluntarily by members of the community and the religious group associated with it; this sets an excellent example,” he said.

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The District Collector urged people to avoid rumours, misinformation and misleading reports regarding the work. “I would like to urge everyone not to pay heed to rumors, misinformation, or misleading reports, as this work is being carried out voluntarily by the community and religious groups themselves,” Kumar said.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading rumours. “Strict action will be taken against anyone spreading rumours under any circumstances,” he said. Earlier, Ujjain City Qazi Khaliqur Rahman, appealed to members of the Muslim community to maintain peace and urged them not to gather unnecessarily in markets or venture towards market areas amid the ongoing developments related to the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain.

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