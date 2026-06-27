CCTV Captures Ujjain Horror: 19-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed 14 Times In 16 Seconds By Jilted Lover; Arrested

Ujjain: A shocking incident of daylight violence has stunned the city of Ujjain after a 19-year-old college student was brutally stabbed multiple times on Friday afternoon.

The horrifying assault took place in the busy Freeganj medicine market and was captured in vivid detail on local CCTV cameras, sparking panic among shoppers and merchants.

The victim, identified as Pooja alias Gungun, is a first-year Bachelor of Arts student residing in Bapu Nagar. For the past eight months, Pooja had been working part-time as a computer operator at a pharmaceutical shop inside the market to support herself.

The victim, identified as Pooja alias Gungun, is a first-year Bachelor of Arts student residing in Bapu Nagar. For the past eight months, Pooja had been working part-time as a computer operator at a pharmaceutical shop inside the market to support herself.

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According to police officials, the incident occurred at approximately 12:45 PM while Pooja was on her way to work. The accused, identified as Sunil Jarolia, was reportedly lying in wait near the entrance of the market.

As Pooja approached, Jarolia blocked her path. Before she could react or escape, he pulled out a kitchen knife and launched a frenzied assault, repeatedly striking her on her head, neck, and abdomen.

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The sudden brutality triggered widespread panic in the crowded commercial hub. As Pooja collapsed, bleeding heavily, courageous bystanders and local shopkeepers rushed forward to intervene, forcing Jarolia to flee the scene.

Pooja, who suffered five severe stab wounds and significant blood loss, was initially rushed to the district hospital before being shifted to a private medical facility. Attending doctors have stated that her condition remains highly critical.

The Ujjain Police immediately launched a massive manhunt following the attack. Acting on a localised tip-off that the suspect was hiding near an engineering college, law enforcement cordoned off the area within three hours.

In a desperate bid to evade the police dragnet, Jarolia attempted to scale and jump over a high boundary wall, resulting in a fractured leg. He was promptly taken into custody and moved to the district hospital under police guard.

During intense interrogation, he revealed to investigators that he had befriended Pooja on Instagram about four years ago and intended to marry her.

However, Pooja had cut off all contact and stopped answering his phone calls roughly ten days prior, and her mother was firmly against the alliance.

Angered by the rejection, Jarolia travelled to the market armed with a knife from his home to confront her.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma confirmed that the accused is currently undergoing treatment for his fractured leg.

Police have registered a formal case under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is actively underway to ensure fast-tracked justice.