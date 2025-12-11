Umar Khalid Gets 14-Day Interim Bail to Attend Sister's Wedding

On Thursday (December 11th, 2025), a court in Delhi approved Umar Khalid’s bail for 14 days. The bail has been granted to Khalid so that he can attend his sister’s wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai, while approving the bail said, “Considering the fact that the marriage is of the real sister of the applicant, the application is allowed and the applicant is granted interim bail from 16.12.2025 to 29.12.2025 on furnishing of personal bond of Rs.20,000/- with two sureties of the like amount subject to the following conditions.” Khalid will be out on bail from December 16th to December 29th.

This is the second interim bail for Umar Khalid who has been behind the bar for three years for his alleged involvement in 2022 Delhi riots. Charges against him includes criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, as well as several other offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Earlier on December 10th, the court had reserved the verdict on the bail plea of Umar Khalid along with Sharjeel Imam and 5 other accused in the case.

Who is Umar Khalid?

For the uninitiated, Umar Khalid is a former research scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), where he was also a former leader of the Democratic Students' Union (DSU). He has been at the center of several controversies, including the JNU sedition row in 2016 and is currently an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, having been arrested in September 2020 and charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which the Delhi Police allege was a "pre-planned and well-designed" conspiracy.

